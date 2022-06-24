The Vancouver Canucks announced multiple additions to its hockey operations department on Friday, including naming former Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers general manger Dale Tallon as the team's new senior advisor and professional scout.

Other changes include Ryan Johnson being promoted to assistant general manager in addition to his role as GM of the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks as well as Scott Young serving as the director of player personnel, Frank Golden as a college free agent scout and Dylan Crawford as video coach.

"We're pleased to have solidified our Hockey Operations department for next season with the promotion of Ryan Johnson and the additions of Scott Young, Frank Golden, Dylan Crawford and Dale Tallon," said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. "These individuals bring immense experience and are committed to the vision we have in building the Vancouver Canucks to be a winning franchise."

The 71-year-old Tallon served as the Blackhawks' general manager from 2005 to 2009, winning the Stanley Cup in his final season in 2010 as a senior advisor. Tallon was Florida's general manager from 2010 to 2020.

Tallon was the Canucks' first ever selection as a franchise in the 1970 NHL Entry Draft. The Canadian defenceman played 222 career games with the Canucks over three seasons, scoring 44 goals and adding 93 assists. He would go on to play seven more seasons with the Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins.