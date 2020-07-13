Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning vehemently denied that there was any truth to the rumours that he exploring a trade for Brock Boeser.

Benning made that clear to reporters in a conference call on Monday after speculation on Vancouver's TSN Radio 1040 last week that the team was exploring the possibility of trading the 23-year-old forward.

"We've been happy with him since we drafted him," Benning said. "I don't know where this stuff comes from. I have no intention of trading Brock Boeser."

The 23-year-old had recorded 16 goals and 29 assists over 57 games before the season came to a halt on March 12 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Following this season, the American has two years remaining on the three-year, $17.625 million contract he signed in September.

Vancouver selected Boeser with the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.