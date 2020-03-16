An employee of Canucks Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns the Vancouver Canucks, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Earlier today, Canucks Sports & Entertainment staff were updated that a member of our fulltime office staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” Canucks Sports & Entertainment COO Trent Carroll said in a statement. "The diagnosed individual is receiving care, observing 14-day self-quarantine guidelines and is feeling better."

As a result of the positive test, Canucks Sports & Entertainment says its offices will be closed on Monday and that employees are preparing to work from home. The company says it also receiving guidance from health authorities on how to proceed with the situation.

"The individual does not have a fan-facing role and is not in contact with the players, hockey operations personnel or Rogers Arena part-time events staff," Carroll said. "Therefore the Public Health Authority has confirmed the public risk of exposure is low."

The NHL suspended its season on March 12 due to the pandemic surrounding the coronavirus.