Allvin says it's been 'very, very quiet' on Canucks trade front

With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, one would expect Patrik Allvin's phone to be blowing up, but that doesn't seem to be the case for the new Vancouver Canucks general manager.

“Well, unfortunately, it’s been very, very quiet,’’ Allvin told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic. “I was a little bit surprised there (weren’t) more phone calls. … With the salary cap, it’s not easy to move players. But to be honest, I was expecting a little bit more calls.’’

While there has been trade buzz surrounding forward J.T. Miller, Allvin said he is hoping to keep the team's leading scorer in Vancouver,

“I’ve been very impressed with J.T. Miller here,’’ Allvin said. “Obviously, watching him in the East when he started with the Rangers then Tampa, he’s a Pittsburgh kid who has really matured the last couple of years and he’s been the best player for us.

"The most consistent night in and night out. He’s playing the way you want your best player to play.

“...So, he’s hopefully a guy that we can continue to have here in Vancouver. But we haven’t gone down that path yet obviously with his camp and with J.T. — it’s something we’ll get into this summer.’’

The Canucks sit three points back of the Dallas Stars for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with two more games played. Being in the playoff race is a testament to the success of head coach Bruce Boudreau who has led the team to 21 wins in his 33 games since being hired in December.

“The record speaks for itself for Bruce,’’ Allvin said. “He’s done a good job since taking over. He got the team going, he’s a great man with great experience. I think he’s got the respect down in the dressing room. The players seem to respond to his style of coaching.’’

Vancouver has missed the playoffs in five of the past six seasons and have just one postseason series win since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2011.