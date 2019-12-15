The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Sven Baertschi on waivers.

The 27-year-old has appeared in six games this season for the Canucks and has contributed two assists. He has also played in 16 games for the Utica Comets at the AHL level and scored four goals and 19 assists with eight penalty minutes.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning confirmed on Saturday to the Vancouver Province that the team has been trying to trade the forward after his agent Andre Rufener told TSN 1040 Vancouver’s Rick Dhaliwal that they were working with the team on trying to find a deal.

“I’ve been talking to Andre once or twice a week,” Benning told the Province. "We’ve been working on this. I don’t know why he decided to come out publicly.”

Rufener told TSN 1040 that he believes his client needs a change of scenery.

“I am not happy with the way this season has gone for Sven, he played well when he was in the NHL, in my opinion he did not get the opportunity he needed,” Rufener told Dhaliwal. “We are looking for a solution.”

Baertschi was selected by the Calgary Flames 13th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft and made his debut in the 2011-12 season. He was acquired by the Canucks in a March 2015 trade for a second round pick.