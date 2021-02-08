Miller addresses frustrations, Canucks' struggles: 'We're just not quite in sync right now'

The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Tyler Motte on IR with a lower-body injury and recalled forward Olli Juolevi.

TRANSACTION: #Canucks recall Juolevi, Motte placed on IR — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) February 8, 2021

Motte has recorded five goals and an assist in 15 games this season. Juolevi has a goal in seven games for Vancouver this season.