Canucks place Motte on IR, recall Juolevi
The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Tyler Motte on IR with a lower-body injury and recalled forward Olli Juolevi.
TSN.ca Staff
Miller addresses frustrations, Canucks' struggles: 'We're just not quite in sync right now'
Motte has recorded five goals and an assist in 15 games this season. Juolevi has a goal in seven games for Vancouver this season.