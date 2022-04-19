Garland on streaking Canucks: 'We understand what we need to do'

The red-hot Vancouver Canucks continued their push for a playoff spot Monday night with a 6-2 win over the Dallas Stars, closing to within four points of the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific Division.

With their backs up against the wall to start the month, Canucks have posted six straight wins to rise in the standings and keep their playoff aspirations alive. Vancouver, who also sit five points back of both the Stars and Nashville Predators for a wild-card spot, have six games remaining in their season, while the Kings are down to five.

"We understand what we need to do," forward Connor Garland said after Monday's win. "You can't take your foot of the gas. We didn't give ourselves an easy ride to the end of the season here, so we understand it's a tall task."

The Canucks have outscored their opponents 34-14 in the month of the April, posting 6-0-1 record in a stretch that has included two wins over the Vegas Golden Knights, who sit just one point ahead of Vancouver with one more game played.

"We don't want to let teams dictate and bring the game to us. It's up to us to take it to them," Canucks winger Jason Dickinson said. "We've been playing that way for a good chunk of time now because we're desperate and that's what desperate hockey is."

There's little time for Vancouver to rest on their laurels as the team will be back in action again on Tuesday as they host the Ottawa Senators. The Kings will also be in action as they visit the Anaheim Ducks.

The two teams will meet once more this season in a game that could prove key in the playoff race - in Vancouver on April 28.