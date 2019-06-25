The Vancouver Canucks have extended qualify offers to eight players including Brock Boeser and Josh Leivo.

Boeser, 22, scored 26 goals and added 30 assists over 69 games with the Canucks in 2018-19, his third season in the NHL.

Leivo, 26, scored 14 goals and 10 assists over 76 games with the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018-19, his sixth NHL season.

Reid Boucher, Nikolay Goldobin, Tyler Motte, Francis Perron, Brogan Rafferty and Josh Teves also received qualifying offers while Brendan Gaunce, Markus Granlund, Ben Hutton, Yan-Pavel Laplante and Derrick Pouliot did not and will become free agents on July 1.