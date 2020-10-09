The Vancouver Canucks have made a massive splash in the goaltender market.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the Canucks and Braden Holtby have agreed to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $4.3 million.

The 31-year-old recorded a .918 save percentage and 2.75 GAA with 23 wins in 43 appearances last season with the Washington Capitals. Holtby had a .906 save percentage and 2.49 GAA in eight playoff games as the Capitals were eliminated in the first round in five games by the New York Islanders.

Drafted in the fourth round (93rd overall) by Washington at the 2008 NHL Draft, Holtby backstopped the Capitals to the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup in 2018.

He won the Vezina Trophy in 2016 and the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2017. Holtby has been named an NHL All-Star five times in his career and was named a First-Team All-Star in 2016. He won the World Cup of Hockey with Canada in 2016.

He is coming off a five-year, $30.5 million contract.

The Canadian goaltender has a career .916 save percentage, 2.53 GAA and 282 wins in 468 NHL games.