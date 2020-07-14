Benning says Canucks have no interest in trading Boeser

The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Jack Rathbone to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old scored seven goals and added 24 assists over 28 games with Harvard University in 2019-20, his second year with the school.

"Jack is a dynamic player," said general manager Jim Benning. "He has the ability to transition the puck from the defensive zone, brings good offensive instincts and plays with an edge to his game. We are pleased to have Jack join our roster."

The American was selected in the fourth round, 95th overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by Vancouver.