The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Tanner Pearson to a three-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $3.25 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

3 years. $3.25 mil aav for Tanner Pearson and the Canucks. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 8, 2021

Pearson ext year by year. 1) $2.5 million. 2) $3 million. 3) $2.75 million. Signing bonus of of $1.5 million due July 1/2023. Aav of contract $3.25 million. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 8, 2021

The 28-year-old has six goals and five assists in 33 games so far this season.

The Kitchener, Ont., native began his career with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2013-14 NHL season and played there until a trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins in November of 2018. But after only 44 games with the Pens, Pearson was traded again, this time to the Canucks in exchange for defenceman Erik Gudbranson.

He had one of his best seasons last year, scoring 21 goals and adding 24 assists for a career-high 45 points in 69 games.

Pearson was eligible to become a free agent after the season as his four-year, $15 million deal ($3.75 million AAV) expires after this season.

He was selected No. 30 overall by the Kings in the 2012 NHL Draft.