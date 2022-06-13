The Vancouver Canucks announced the signing of Filip Johansson to a two-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

A 22-year-old defenceman, Johansson was originally taken with the 24th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild.

"Filip plays a solid defensive game and has shown consistent improvement over the past three seasons." Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. "He will continue to develop his game in Sweden with Frölunda next season, but we look forward to welcoming him to Vancouver for Development Camp at UBC next month."

Johansson just completed his second season with Frölunda, scoring three goals and adding five assists in 47 games.

Internationally, the Vasteras, Sweden native has represented the Tre Kronor on a number of occasions at different levels.