VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have inked a one-year, two-way deal with forward Francis Perron.

The club acquired the 23-year-old left-winger from the San Jose Sharks at last month's NHL entry draft in exchange for Tom Pyatt and draft picks.

Perron spent last season with the Sharks' American Hockey League Affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, where he recorded a career-high 47 points in 63 games.

The native of Laval, Que., has yet to play his first NHL game after being drafted 190th overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2014.