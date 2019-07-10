The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Micheal Ferland to a four-year, $14 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The 27-year-old posted 17 goals and 23 assists in 71 games with the Carolina Hurricanes this past season. He missed eight playoff games after suffering an upper-body injury against the Washington Capitals in the first round and finished the postseason with one assist in seven games.

The Calgary Flames traded Ferland, Dougie Hamilton, and Adam Fox to the Carolina Hurricanes last June in exchange for Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin. Ferland was selected with the 133rd pick in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Flames.

Ferland is coming off a two-year, $3.5 million deal signed with the Flames in 2017.

The Manitoba native has 59 goals and 129 points in 321 career NHL games.