Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms on an entry level contract with forward Nils Aman.



"Nils is a smart hockey player who plays with speed and has a strong work ethic," said Allvin. "He possesses a good two-way game, and we look forward to seeing his continued development on both sides of the ice with the Canucks organization."

The 22-year-old posted six goals and 14 points in 51 games with Leksands IF of the Swedish hockey League last season. In 110 career SHL games, Aman has recorded nine goals and 27 points. He has scored two goals and 11 points while representing Sweden on the international stage. He was most recently a member of Team Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championships.

He was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.