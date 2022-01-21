Boudreau confirms Spencer Martin will start in goal against Panthers

Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau confirms that goaltender Spencer Martin will get the start in net Friday against the Florida Panthers.

Boudreau confirms Spencer Martin will start #Canucks https://t.co/fbKkdkH3ll — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 21, 2022

Martin, 26, last appeared in the NHL during the 2016-17 season with the Colorado Avalanche, going 0-2-1 with a .865 save percentage and 4.35 goals-against average.

The Oakville, Ont. native has a .921 save percentage and 2.24 GAA in seven appearances this season with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.

Canucks goaltenders Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak are currently in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.