The Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Spencer Martin have agreed to terms on a one-way, two-year contract. General Manager Patrik Allvin announced the signing Friday.

"We're pleased with the success Spencer has had this season, not only in the American Hockey League but also during his stint with Vancouver earlier this year," said Allvin in Vancouver's press release.

"He has been very reliable for Abbotsford, contributing greatly to their Calder Cup Playoff berth earlier this month, and has shown an ability to perform in high-pressure situations."

Martin has played three games with Vancouver in 2021-22, in which he posted a 1-0-2 record, and a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory on January 27 vs Winnipeg to earn his first career NHL win.

The goalie has spent most of this season with Vancouver's AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks, with a 17-4-2 record so far.