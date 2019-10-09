The Vancouver Canucks are set to name their team captain Wednesday night at their home opener against the Los Angeles Kings.

Canucks head coach Travis Green announced last week that a player would debut with the 'C.'

"We've put a lot of thought into it. We don't take it lightly," Green said last Tuesday. "We think it's the right time for our organization and the right time for the person we are going to name, but we think it's a special moment and something that our fans should be able to witness firsthand."

The Canucks named four alternate captains - Bo Horvat, Chris Tanev, Alex Edler and Brandon Sutter - to start the season. Horvat is widely considered the leading candidate for the role.

The 24-year-old scored a career-high 27 goals and 34 assists over 82 games last season in Vancouver, his fifth in the NHL.

The Canucks did not have a captain last season following the retirement of Henrik Sedin, who wore the 'C' for eight seasons.

Vancouver has had 12 captains in their 50-year history, including Henrik Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Markus Naslund, Mark Messier, Trevor Linden and Stan Smyl.