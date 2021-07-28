1h ago
Canucks re-sign Hamonic, add Poolman on four-year deal
The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenceman Travis Hamonic to a two-year, $6 million deal. Hamonic appeared in 38 games last season for the Canucks and posted three goals with seven assists.
TSN.ca Staff
Later in the day, the Canucks signed free agent defenceman Tucker Poolman to a four-year, $10 million contract.
The 30-year-old completed his first season in Vancouver after joining the team as a free agent.
Hamonic spent the previous three seasons with the Calgary Flames after beginning his career with the New York Islanders.
Poolman, 28, had one assist in 39 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season. He had four goals and 16 points in 57 games with the Jets during the 2019-20 season.