The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenceman Travis Hamonic to a two-year, $6 million deal.

Later in the day, the Canucks signed free agent defenceman Tucker Poolman to a four-year, $10 million contract.

I think is out there but can't keep track, Tucker Poolman to Vancouver, 4 x $2.5M AAV — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

Hamonic stays in Van. 2 years $3 mil per. Martin Jones to Philly. 1 year, $2 mil. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

Hamonic appeared in 38 games last season for the Canucks and posted three goals with seven assists.

The 30-year-old completed his first season in Vancouver after joining the team as a free agent.

Hamonic spent the previous three seasons with the Calgary Flames after beginning his career with the New York Islanders.

Poolman, 28, had one assist in 39 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season. He had four goals and 16 points in 57 games with the Jets during the 2019-20 season.