Vancouver Canucks defenceman Travis Hamonic and Edmonton Oilers forward Kyle Turris are among the list of players placed on waivers Sunday.

Hamonic, who signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Canucks ahead of free agency, did not report to training camp with GM Jim Benning saying that he is dealing with a personal matter.

Turris, 32, had two goals and five points in 27 games last season with the Oilers. He is entering the second season of a two-year, $3.3 million deal with a $1.65 million cap hit.

The full list of players placed on waivers Sunday are as follows: Sam Carrick (ANA), Jacob Larsson (ANA), Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (BUF), Eric Gelinas (CAR), Maxime Lajoie (CAR), Josh Leivo (CAR), Stefan Noesen (CAR), C.J. Smith (CAR), Gabriel Carlsson (CBJ), Mikko Lehtonen (CBJ), Kevin Stenlund (CBJ), Collin Delia (CHI), Malcolm Subban (CHI), Jacob MacDonald (COL), Alex Petrovic (DAL), Riley Barber (DET), Taro Hirose (DET), William Lagesson (EDM), Kyle Turris (EDM), Lucas Carlsson (FLA), Christopher Gibson (FLA), Austin Strand (LA), Austin Wagner (LA), Frederik Gauthier (NJ), Connor Ingram (NSH), Michael McCarron (NSH), Andrew Aggozino (OTT), Nick Seeler (PHI), Alex Barre-Boulet (TB), Frederik Claesson (TB), Andrej Sustr (TB), Adam Brooks (TOR), Justin Bailey (VAN), Madison Bowey (VAN), Phillip Di Giuseppe (VAN), Travis Hamonic (VAN), Sven Baertschi (VGK), Patrick Brown (VGK), Gage Quinney (VGK), Nelson Nogier (WPG), Dominic Toninato (WPG), Zachary Fucale (WSH) and Garrett Pilon (WSH).

All players placed on waivers Saturday cleared.