Poolman to have hearing for swinging stick at Sherwood's head

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tucker Poolman will have a hearing Friday for high-sticking Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood in Thursday's 7-1 loss.

Poolman received a match penalty in the third period of the blowout loss for swinging his stick at the head of Sherwood.

The incident came with the Canucks trailing 6-1 after Sherwood hit Poolman into the boards in the Canucks' zone. Poolman responded by turning back to Sherwood and swinging his stick at the head of the Avalanche forward, connecting with the side of his helmet.

Vancouver’s Tucker Poolman will have a hearing today for High-sticking Colorado’s Kiefer Sherwood. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 12, 2021

Poolman was given a match penalty, which means he is automatically suspended, pending league review, and a 10-minute misconduct. Sherwood was not injured on the play.

The Avalanche scored their seventh goal of the game during the ensuing five-minute power play.

Poolman, 28, has one assist in 13 games this season. He had one assist in 39 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season. He has no previous suspension history.