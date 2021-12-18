Up Next

How are players around the NHL reacting to growing number of COVID-19 cases?

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Myers joins teammates Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, on the league's list.

The Canucks are set to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

The Leafs will also enter the game shorthanded after adding forwards John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds to the protocol list on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.