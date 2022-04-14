Vancouver has decided to join the bid for the 2026 men’s World Cup after all and will officially become a “candidate city."

Canada, Mexico and the United States will jointly co-host the tournament, with Toronto and Edmonton previously being the only two Canadian cities bidding to host games.

Vancouver previously considered making a bid, but in 2018 decided the price tag was too high.

Price indicates that Vancouver would likely find out in June if they have been chosen as a host.

Furthermore, Price says that negotiations between FIFA and the province of British Columbia will continue and ultimately determine the fate of the bid.

B.C. Premier John Horgan indicated in July 2021 that the province had renewed interest in hosting the World Cup, depending on the cost.

"The prospect of inviting the world to Vancouver in 2026 all of a sudden takes on a whole new meaning, not just for those passionate about soccer but those who would want to see an opportunity to reacquaint the world with the splendour of British Columbia and particularly Vancouver," Horgan said of the desire to attract business to the region post-pandemic.

Horgan’s comments were made shortly after Montreal decided to withdraw from the bidding process due to cost overruns.

The 2026 tournament has been expanded to 48 teams, up from 32, with 80 games in total. The organizing committee's blueprint is for Canada and Mexico to host 10 games each with the U.S. hosting 60, including all games from the quarterfinals on.

A FIFA delegation met with Canada Soccer and representatives from the Canadian cities in Toronto in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic started shutting down the sports world.

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. were selected over Morocco to host the 2026 tournament in June of 2018.