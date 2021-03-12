Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired midfielder Caio Alexandre via transfer from Brazilian club Botafogo FR, the team announced on Friday. The 22-year-old has agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2024 and will officially join the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate, medical, work permit and visa.

“We are very pleased to welcome Caio Alexandre, who embraced our vision here in Vancouver, despite him also having offers from clubs in Brazil,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer and sporting director. “We are building a young, energetic team with a very clear identity and expectation. In his young age, he has already proven he can perform in one of the top 10 leagues in the world. The calendar will be very demanding this year and adding a player with Caio’s qualities will only improve our group.”

Alexandre started 46 of 50 first team appearances and scored five goals across all competitions in his first professional season in Brazil's Serie A.

“I would like to say to the fans, I am extremely happy to join this great club and I will always do my best to bring joy to the faces of all of you,” said Alexandre.

“Caio Alexandre has the volume and technical ability that will add a different dimension to our team,” added Marc Dos Santos, Whitecaps FC head coach. “He has the characteristics of a box-to-box midfielder who works extremely hard on both ends of the pitch. We’ve been following him closely for some time as he fits the profile we wanted to add to our group. We are very happy to have him join our club.”