The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed centre back Derek Cornelius to a contract extension through the 2022 season and loaned him to Greek Super League side Panetolikos FC, the team announced on Monday.

The deal includes a club option for the 2023 season.

“It is important for Derek to continue playing to progress in his career, and we worked closely with him and his representatives to find the best option,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “This is a great opportunity for Derek to test himself in a very competitive league.”

Cornelius has appeared in five games for the Whitecaps in 2021, including one start. He has played in 37 games across all competitions for Vancouver over two seasons.

Panetolikos FC will have an option to purchase at the end of the loan deal, which will run through December 31, 2022.