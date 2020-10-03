SEATTLE — Joao Paulo and Raul Ruidiaz scored for the Sounders on Saturday, helping Seattle to a 3-1 victory over the slumping Vancouver Whitecaps.

Defender Erik Godoy added an own goal during a disastrous 15-minute stretch for the 'Caps (5-10-0).

Fredy Montero had the lone goal for Vancouver, which has now dropped three games in a row.

The victory marked Seattle's fourth win in five games and gave the Sounders sole possession of first place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference.

Vancouver was forced to play down a man after defender Janio Bikel was given a red card for catching Gustav Svennson in the chest with his studs in the 68th minute.

Whitecaps 'keeper Bryan Meredith was tested often in the contest, stopping 7-of-9 on-target shots. Stefan Frei had a single save for the Sounders (8-3-3).

After a scoreless first half, Seattle got on the board in the 46th minute when Paulo beat a diving Meredith with a right-footed shot from outside the penalty box.

The goal set off a troublesome stretch for the 'Caps.

Five minutes later, Vancouver's Lucas Cavallini was booked for a late tackle on Kelvin Leerdam. The Canadian striker will now miss the Whitecaps matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes in California on Wednesday.

The difficulties grew in the 53rd minute following a cross from Seattle's Cristian Roldan. Meredith got a piece of the pass but couldn't control the ball, which hit a stationary Godoy in front of the Vancouver net and bounced in for an own goal.

The Sounders widened the lead once again in the 59th minute when a ball hit Seattle's Jordan Morris in the back off a corner, then bounced to Ruidiaz. The Peruvian headed in for his 30th goal in a Sounders jersey.

Vancouver responded, sending Cavallini streaking down the field, but he was taken out by Yeimar Gomez Andrade before getting a shot off.

Referee Timothy Ford whistled down the play and gave Andrade a red card. His call was overturned after a video review, however, after it was determined that the play took place outside of the penalty area.

Andrade was given a yellow instead and the 'Caps retained the penalty kick.

Montero scored on the opportunity, snapping Vancouver's two-game goalless streak.

Despite the final score, Saturday saw a much stronger start for the 'Caps, who had given up early goals in their two previous games. The squad looked solid and compact on defence, controlling Seattle's ample attacking threats.

Vancouver struggled to break into the danger area, however, often turning the ball over midfield.

At halftime, Seattle controlled 66 per cent of possession and had taken nine shots while Vancouver had just two.

The Sounders had a pair of good chances in the waning seconds of the first frame.

Midfielder Nicolas Loderio blasted a rocket at the Vancouver net in injury time but Meredith punched the ball away. Seattle's Paulo took a similar shot just moment later and this time the Vancouver goalie smothered it to stop play.

The Whitecaps' most promising chance of the first 45 minutes came early when defender Ali Adnan sent a gorgeous pass in to Cavallini in the Sounders penalty area. The striker got to the ball but Frei made the stop.

NOTES: Whitecaps medical staff did not clear midfielder Leonard Owusu or defender Cristian Gutierrez to play on Saturday. The pair join goalkeepers Maxime Crepeau and Thomas Hasal, and midfielder Russell Teibert on Vancouver's injured list. … Vancouver's starting lineup featured three former Sounders. Montero, Meredith and midfielder Andy Rose all previously played for Seattle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2020.