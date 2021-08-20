The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the acquisition of Canada defender Marcus Godinho on Friday.

The 24-year-old Toronto native had spent the past two seasons at German side FSV Zwickau.

"Marcus is a player that we've been following for a while now and we’re pleased to have him join our club,” Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. “He is a defender who can play in several positions on the backline. We watched him as a right and left fullback, and even as a central defender in a back three. It is important for us to have a lot of depth in our roster and Marcus provides us with that."

Godinho joins the team for the remainder of 2021 with options for 2022 and 2023. He arrives via MLS Discovery Priority acquired from CF Montreal for $50,000.

A product of the Toronto FC academy, Godinho headed to Europe in 2017 with Scottish Premiership club Hearts, where he spent two seasons.

Internationally, Godinho has been capped five times by Canada's senior team.