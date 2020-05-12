Vancouver Whitecaps players are permitted to return to individual workouts at club facilities as of Tuesday.

The plan for a return has been approved by provincial health authorities in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any workout will be voluntary.

"We are pleased to move forward with the first phase of return to play in a safe and responsible manner," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. "We have worked very closely with all the health authorities, and impacted groups, to prepare a strategic and coordinated plan for players and staff to use the training fields."

The club's two pitches will be in use with up to eight players able to train safely at a single time.

“This is a positive step forward,” Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. “In addition to the on-field voluntary individual workouts, we are continuing our micro cycles including full team video workout sessions, individual strengthening, aerobic runs, and bike rides, as well as tactical video review sessions.”

A number of protocols have been put in place to ensure safe entry into team facilities. Players must use personal protective equipment (PPE) to an from the facilities and each player will be subject to a temperature check upon arrival. All player entries and workouts will be staggered. All staff will wear PPE at all times.

A Major League Soccer-wide moratorium on full team training remains in place until at least Friday.

Access to team gyms, locker rooms and training rooms remains prohibited.






