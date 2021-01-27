Vancouver Whitecaps FC has re-signed central defender/midfielder Andy Rose to a new contract through the 2021 season, the club announced on Wednesday.

"Andy is a consummate professional and a mentor to our young players,” said Marc Dos Santos, Whitecaps FC head coach. “As a member of the senior leadership group, Andy helps set the tone by his willingness to help the club wherever needed. We are very pleased Andy will continue to be a member of our club.”

Rose, 30, will return for his third season with the club. The native of Bristol, England, has made 39 appearances including 32 starts with Whitecaps FC.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue my career here in Vancouver,” said Rose. “I’m really enthusiastic about the path we’re on as a team and am motivated to give our fans a season they can get behind. I’m also excited to begin working with our U-19 group and thank the club for giving me the opportunity to gain valuable coaching experience. I think we’ve got some excellent young players and I’ll do everything in my power to advance their careers.”