The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the signing of Canada international Tosaint Ricketts on Friday.

The former Toronto FC striker is signed for the remainder of the season with a club option for 2020.

“Tosaint is an experienced player who will have a fast adaptation period and provide us with another option for the remainder of this season,” said Marc Dos Santos, Whitecaps FC head coach. “This move gives both our club and Tosaint an opportunity to evaluate as we continue to compete this season, as well as a platform for Tosaint to prove he can have a role on this team moving forward."

A native of Edmonton, Ricketts had most recently played with Suduva of the Lithuanian top flight.

Ricketts, 32, spent three seasons with TFC, scoring 17 goals in 68 appearances across all competitions. He was a member of the Reds side that went to back-to-back MLS Cup Finals, winning the title in 2017.

Over his career, Ricketts has spent time in Finland, Romania, Norway, Turkey and Israel.

Internationally, he's been capped 59 times by the CMNT, scoring 16 times.