Another of Canada's top tennis players will not be participating at the Tokyo Olympics.

Vernon, BC's Vasek Pospisil announced on Thursday that he has decided against competing, citing a nagging shoulder injury among the reasons for pulling out.

"Several factors have played into this difficult decision which include an aggravated right shoulder that will need rest to prevent further injury," the 31-year-old Pospisil said. "This was one of the hardest professional decisions I've ever had to make; playing for your country is the biggest honour in sport and going to the Olympics is every young child's dream, as it was mine. I had to be honest with myself that I am both physically and mentally not able to make the trip. I will go back to home to rest, rehab, and spend time with family and hope to be ready for the hard court swing. Thank you all for the support as always."

The current world No. 65, Pospisil had previously competed at both the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

Fellow Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Milos Raonic have already pulled out of the tournament set to get underway on July 24.

A number of high-profile players from all over the world have decided against participation at these Olympics with Angelique Kerber, Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios among them.

Andy Murray won the men's gold medal in 2016, while Monica Puig claimed women's gold.