TORONTO — Vasily Demchenko made 25 saves as the Laval Rocket doubled up the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.

Jesse Ylonen and Laurent Dauphin had a goal and an assist each for the Rocket (23-6-3) while Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Yannick Veillex rounded out the offence.

Nic Petan and Richard Clune replied for the Marlies (11-16-2), who are on a four-game slide and 1-8-1 in their last 10.

Veini Vehvilainen stopped 36-of-39 shots to give Toronto a chance to snap its skid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021