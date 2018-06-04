Trade deadline acquisition Tomas Tatar will make his Stanley Cup Final debut for the Vegas Golden Knights tonight against the Washington Capitals.

Tatar, who was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings for a first, second, and third-round draft pick in February, skated on the third line during Monday's practice. David Perron, who was played in every game for the Golden Knights this postseason, skated with expected scratches William Carrier and Oscar Lindberg.

Tatar said after practice he found out Sunday night he would enter the team's lineup for the first time in more than two weeks.

The 27-year-old skated at left wing on a line with Cody Eakin and Ryan Carpenter. He has appeared in six games this postseason, last dressing on May 16 for Game 3 of West Final against the Winnipeg Jets.

He scored four goals and had six points in 20 games with Vegas during the regular season and has one goal in six postseason contests.

Perron has one assist in three games against the Washington Capitals in the Cup Final. He was minus-3 in Game 3, finishing with 13:20 in ice time. Through 14 games this postseason, the 30-year-old has eight assists. He had 16 goals and 66 points in 70 games during the regular season.