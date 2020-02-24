The Chicago Blackhawks have traded goaltender Robin Lehner to the Vegas Golden Knights according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Lehner has a .918 save percentage and 3.01 GAA in 33 appearances this season.

The 28-year-old had a career year last season with the New York Islanders with a .930 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA. He was nominated for the Vezina Trophy and won the William M. Jennings Trophy and the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. He signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Blackhawks on July 1, 2019.

Lehner was a second-round pick (46th overall) by the Ottawa Senators at the 2009 NHL Draft.

In 298 career games, Lehner has a .918 save percentage, 2.73 GAA and 113 wins.