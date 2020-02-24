24m ago
VGK acquire Lehner from Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks have traded goaltender Robin Lehner to the Vegas Golden Knights according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Lehner has a .918 save percentage and 3.01 GAA in 33 appearances this season.
The 28-year-old had a career year last season with the New York Islanders with a .930 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA. He was nominated for the Vezina Trophy and won the William M. Jennings Trophy and the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. He signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Blackhawks on July 1, 2019.
Lehner was a second-round pick (46th overall) by the Ottawa Senators at the 2009 NHL Draft.
In 298 career games, Lehner has a .918 save percentage, 2.73 GAA and 113 wins.