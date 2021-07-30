Golden Knights' Tuch out six months after shoulder surgery

Vegas Golden Knights' forward Alex Tuch will miss six months after undergoing successful shoulder surgery, the team announced on Friday.

Tuch, 25, played 55 games with the Golden Knights last season, scoring 18 goals and adding 15 assists. He also played in 19 playoff games, registering four goals and nine points.

Tuch was originally drafted in the first round (18th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild.