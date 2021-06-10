The Vegas Golden Knights are moving on.

Vegas punched their ticket to the third round of the playoffs with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night in Sin City.

After dropping the opening two games of the series, the Golden Knights roared back, winning four-straight outscoring the Avs 17-7 in those games.

Vegas will now take on a red-hot Montreal Canadiens team that enters the third round as winners of seven straight games.

