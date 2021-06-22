Up Next

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer said Tuesday forward Chandler Stephenson will be a game-time decision for Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Stephenson was a late scratch prior to Game 2 and Knights head coach Peter DeBoer told reporters Thursday he was day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

He recorded one assist in 17:26 of ice time in the Golden Knights' victory in Game 1.

The 27-year-old had 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 51 regular season games for Vegas this season.

Tomas Nosek took warmups ahead of Game 3 for the Golden Knights.

The Habs and Golden Knights are even at one game apiece in their best-of-seven third-round series.