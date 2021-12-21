Vegas Golden Knights forward Evgenii Dadonov and defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will be unavailable for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to CoVid-19 protocols, the team announced on Tuesday.

Dodonov, 32, has recorded eight goals and six assists in 14 games this season. Pietrangelo, 31, has five goals and 17 assists in 31 games.

Tuesday's game between the Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning is the only game remaining on the NHL schedule following the postponement of the other nine matchups on the schedule.