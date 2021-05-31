Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for two games for roughing / unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado’s Ryan Graves, NHL player safety announced on Monday.

Vegas’ Ryan Reaves has been suspended for two games for Roughing/ Unsportsmanlike Conduct on Colorado’s Ryan Graves. https://t.co/26pAMLIJW5 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 31, 2021

Reaves received a match penalty in the third period of the Golden Knights' 7-1 loss in Game 1.

Vegas coach Pete DeBoer stuck up for Reaves after Game 1, who avoided punishment for a hit from behind in a Game 7 win over Minnesota on Friday that sent Ryan Suter's face into the goal post.

“For me, Ryan is one of the cleanest tough guys I’ve seen in the league in my 12, 13 years," DeBoer said of Reaves as his team tries to regroup for Game 2 on Wednesday. “He’s consistently a clean, physical player.”

The Avalanche weren't thrilled with the play on Graves, who was thrown to the ice as his helmet rolled away. Graves stayed down as trainers tended to him with skirmishes going on all around.

“Graves is down in a vulnerable position and he just stays on top of him and obviously hits him,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "So I didn’t like the play. But (DeBoer) knows his player. I guess I don’t think that (Reaves) is out there trying to injure people on purpose. He’s just got a ruggedness to his game.

“In that situation in the game, I just didn’t like it that much.”

Same went for Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who quipped after Sunday’s rout: “Reaves is on a mission to hurt somebody in the third and that’s what he goes out and does.”

DeBoer offered a defense.

“I do know a couple of things: His gloves never came off, nobody was hurt on the play,” DeBoer said.

More to come.