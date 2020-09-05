VGK's Reaves to have hearing for illegal check to head

Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head on Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte.

Vegas’ Ryan Reaves will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head on Vancouver’s Tyler Motte. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 5, 2020

In the second period of Game 7 on Friday night, Reaves hit Motte in the head. Reaves was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct and was ejected from the game. Motte left the game before returning.

The Golden Knights won the game 3-0 and advance to the Western Conference final where they will face the Dallas Stars.