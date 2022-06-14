Bruce Cassidy is headed to Sin City.

The 57-year-old Ottawa native has become the third head coach in Vegas Golden Knights history, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger confirms.

Confirming @GoldenKnights has hired Bruce Cassidy as their head coach. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 14, 2022

Cassidy was surprisingly fired by the Boston Bruins, with whom he spent the past six seasons as bench boss, last week.

Cassidy finished his Bruins tenure with a mark of 245-108-46, reaching the playoffs in each of his six seasons and the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. In the COVID-shortened 2019-2020 season, Cassidy led the Bruins to the Presidents' Trophy with the league's best record and was the recipient of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year.

He had previous head coaching experience in the NHL, posting a 47-47-9-7 record over two seasons behind the bench of the Washington Capitals from 2002 to 2004.

A defenceman as a player, Cassidy had a lengthy professional career from 1983 to 1997, including 36 NHL games over six seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Cassidy heads to a Golden Knights team that finished fourth in the Pacific this past season and missed the playoffs for the first time in their five-year existence. As a result, Pete De Boer was fired last month after three seasons in charge of the team.

More to come.