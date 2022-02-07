Dubas keeping the faith in his current defensive corps

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel skated in practice wearing a full-contact jersey for the first time since joining the team on Monday.

Eichel disc replacement surgery in his injured neck shortly after being acquired by the Golden Knights in November from the Buffalo Sabres,

Jack Eichel is officially out of the no-contact jersey.



He’s skating on a reserve line with Patrick and Amadio, wearing green. pic.twitter.com/LgINHizZmX — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) February 7, 2022

Eichel hasn't played since incurring the injury last March.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs will once again be without defenceman Jake Muzzin when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Muzzin has been sidelined with a concussion sustained on Jan. 15 against the St. Louis Blues.

Sheldon Keefe confirms that Jake Muzzin will remain OUT tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 7, 2022

The 32-year-old has one goal and 11 points in 35 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

Matt Murray will start in net Monday against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Senators could have Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell and Nikita Zaitsev all back in the lineup, with head coach DJ Smith stating he is hopeful all three will be able to play Monday.

Matt Murray starts in goal for the Sens vs NJ.



DJ Smith hoping that Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell & Nikita Zaitsev will be ready to return from injury. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) February 7, 2022

The wait for Josh Norris' return continues as the 22-year-old will be without an additional two weeks as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Josh Norris will be out at least another two weeks. Everything is structurally sound with the shoulder. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 7, 2022

Carolina Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen was the first goalie off the ice at the Hurricanes morning skate as he projects to face his former team Monday.

Andersen, who spent five years with the Maple Leafs, has a 24-6 record this season with a .929 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against average.