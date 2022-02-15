With Marc-Andre Fleury's name involved in trade speculation ahead of the NHL's March 21 deadline, Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon says a report on Tuesday that the team is looking at the possibility of re-acquiring the veteran goaltender are not true.

“There is absolutely no credence to that rumor at all," McCrimmon told David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal on Tuesday afternoon. "I wouldn’t normally speak (officially) on such things, but there will be so much racket about this, it’s important to let people know that’s not going to happen.”

Fleury, ranked third in TSN's first Trade Bait board, has a 16-17-3 record with a 2.88 goals-against average and .910 save percentage this season with Chicago.

The 37-year-old has played in 18 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Golden Knights, winning three Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017 and leading the Golden Knights to the Cup Final in 2018.

He won the Vezina and Jennings trophies last season and was traded to the Blackhawks last summer.

With a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 9, Fleury joined Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy as the only NHL goaltenders to reach 500 career wins.

He carries a $7 million cap hit this season and will become an unrestricted free agent in July.