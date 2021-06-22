Fleury first goalie off the ice, likely starting Game 5

Marc-Andre Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at Vegas Golden Knights skate Tuesday, likely signaling he will be the team's starter in net in Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Marc-Andre Fleury is off the ice, and likely starting Game 5 for the Golden Knights. #VegasBorn — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) June 22, 2021

Fleury started the first three games of the Golden Knights' series with the Canadiens before Robin Lehner was in net in Game 4, a 2-1 win for Vegas.

Fleury has appeared in 15 games in the playoffs this season, recording a 9-6 record with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. Lehner has appeared in two games for Vegas in the post-season with a 1-1 record, 3.97 GAA and .877 save percentage.