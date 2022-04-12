Boudreau believes tonight's game against Vegas is a must win for both teams

It appears the Vegas Golden Knights could have Mark Stone back for their playoff push as soon as Tuesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Vegas head coach Pete DeBoer announced Tuesday that Stone is considered a game-time decision against the Canucks.

UPDATE: Head Coach Pete DeBoer called Mark Stone a game-time decision tonight against Vancouver. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 12, 2022

The 29-year-old forward has been out since Feb. 8 due to a back injury. He has eight goals and 28 points in 28 games this season.

Tuesday`s game could mark the first time that both Stone and centre Jack Eichel, who made his team debut on Feb. 16, appear in a game together for Vegas.

The Golden Knights enter Tuesday`s game two points back of the Dallas Stars for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference and two points back of the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific Division, with a game in hand.