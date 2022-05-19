Vegas Golden Knights veteran forward Mark Stone underwent a successful lumbar discectomy on his lower back and will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 season, the team announced on Thursday.

Update:



Mark Stone underwent a successful lumbar discectomy with Dr. Robert Watkins, IV at Cedars Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital. He is expected to be ready to play for the regular season. 😃#VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 19, 2022

The 30-year-old Stone was limited to just 37 games in 2021-22, netting nine goals and 21 assists.

Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history this season.