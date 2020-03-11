47m ago
Golden Knights' Pacioretty (LBI) week-to-week
The Vegas Golden Knights announced Wednesday forward Max Pacioretty is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. In 71 games with the Golden Knights this season, the 31-year-old has 32 goals and 34 assists.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Golden Knights 3, Oilers 2 (OT)
