The Vegas Golden Knights have claimed forward Michael Amadio off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old is without a point in three games with the Maple Leafs this season, last playing with the team on Oct. 16.

Amadio had one assist in five games with the Ottawa Senators last season.

A third-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, Amadio has 16 goals and 40 points in 176 career games.