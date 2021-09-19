The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Nolan Patrick to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.2 million.

In 197 career NHL games, Patrick has 30 goals and 70 points, all with the Philadelphia Flyers. He was drafted second overall by the Flyers at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Patrick was dealt along with defenceman Philippe Myers to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Ryan Ellis on July 17, 2021 and was then acquired by the Golden Knights in exchange for forward Cody Glass.