Alec Martinez is staying in Vegas.

The Golden Knights are signing the 33-year-old defenceman to a three-year deal worth roughly $15 million.

Important re-signing here from Vegas, which will now require some cap-clearing at some point. It was a huge priority for the Golden Knights to keep Alec Martinez. The pend UFA D had been pondering Vegas' offer since last week. https://t.co/D2lYTXFv9O — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 26, 2021

Martinez appeared in 53 regular season games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season, registering nine goals and 23 assists. He also tallied four goals and two assists in 19 playoff games before Vegas was eliminated by the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Kings, winning Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014, but was traded to Vegas for a pair of second-round picks in February of 2020.

Martinez is coming off a six-year, $24 million extension he signed with the Kings in December of 2014 that carried a cap hit of $4 million.

The Rochester Hills, Mich., native was selected in the fourth round (No. 95 overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft.